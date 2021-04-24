Leo Hjelde’s father Jon Olav Hjelde has picked out mentality as one of the standout traits of the Celtic teen talent and pointed out how relaxed he was ahead of his senior debut against Rangers.

Leo, who joined Glasgow giants Celtic from Norwegian club Rosenborg in the summer of 2019, is just 17 years old, but is highly rated by those at Parkhead.

The central defender was named in Celtic’s matchday squad to face Hibernian earlier this year and has been handed regular game time during his loan spell at Ross County.

The Norway Under-17 international has made strides forward in a short period of time and his father Jon Olav feels his mentality has aided in his development as a player.

Jon Olav picked out mentality as one of the strongest assets of the 17-year-old and also pointed out how he remained cool ahead of his senior debut against Scottish champions Rangers.

“One of his strongest assets as a player is his mentality, he was a lot stronger mentally than I was“, Jon Olav told The Athletic.

“He’s never nervous before games.

“His first-team debut was against Rangers and he wasn’t nervous at all.

“I think he’s outgoing and confident, and likes being around people.

“He’s easy going and likes to enjoy life.”

Leo will be looking to return to Celtic following his loan at Ross County a better player and it remains to be seen the Bhoys look to send him on another loan in the summer.