Accrington Stanley star Paul Smyth has admitted he watched Sunderland in the Premier League as a kid and has fond memories of going to the Stadium of Light as a player, which he is keen to add to this afternoon.

The Queens Park Rangers-contracted player is currently in the middle of his second loan spell at Accrington and is enjoying life under boss John Coleman.

Amyth visited the Stadium of Light with Accrington in his first loan stint, scoring one goal and then setting up the second after he was fouled inside the penalty box.

The 23-year-old forward admits the occasion was special as when he was younger he watched Sunderland playing in the Premier League; now he is aiming to make more good memories.

“The last time when I first came here, it was one of the best experiences I ever had, especially watching Sunderland as a kid, one of the biggest teams in the Premier League at the time fan base wise”, Smyth told Accrington’s in-house media.

“It was just brilliant to score as well and set up a penalty for Billy to score, it was just good.

“Then obviously they came back and showed their quality in their class to bring back to 2-2.

“But very, very fond memories of that place and hopefully we will get more on Saturday.”

This afternoon’s meeting will be equally important for both sides, with the hosts trying to keep alive hopes of getting into the top two to earn automatic promotion, and the visitors trying to sneak into the top six to play in the playoffs.