Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has pointed to where Derby County and Nottingham Forest are in the Championship to insist that there is not much sense to the league at present.

Both Nottingham Forest and Derby County finished in the top ten last season and many expected both teams to push for promotion this season, however they lie just 18th and 21st, respectively, having had a campaign to forget.

Mowbray’s Blackburn are only 17th and have won just one of their last nine Championship matches.

The Rovers boss stated that, other than the teams at top, the league table makes for confused reading, which he attributed to the rigorous scheduling.

He feels that given where Derby and Nottingham Forest are, strange things have happened, and is reluctant to criticise his players, who he believes have worked their socks off for the team this term.

“I think the team have found the programme difficult, but so have a lot of teams”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“This is practically a whole year they’ve been going with three games a week.

“I think when you look at the middle of the table, clubs like Nottingham Forest, Derby County are right down the bottom, I don’t think there’s much sense to the league, other than the teams that you’d expect to be at the top, bar Barnsley, are at the top.

“I wouldn’t sit here and criticise my team.

“I might do in the dressing room at half-time or full-time.

“But I think they’re a brilliant set of lads.

“They work their socks off, they want to get better, we all give it the best we can and we’ll continue to do that for the next three games.”

Blackburn are in action this afternoon against Huddersfield Town, while their other two games this season are Rotherham (away) and Birmingham City (home).