Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is of the view that it would be a sorry indictment of the Premier League if the current Everton side finish in the top four.

Liverpool’s city rivals injected hope into their chances of playing Champions League football next season when they beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates on Friday to move within three points of the top four spots.

The Toffees did not create much and it needed an own goal from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno to earn the three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Nicol feels as bad as Arsenal were, Everton were shocking and did not look like a side who had something to play for when the game commenced at the Emirates on Friday night.

He stressed that Ancelotti’s men were poor against a bad Arsenal side and believes it would not say much about the quality of the Premier League if Everton qualify for the Champions League.

Nicol said on ESPN FC: “I think the more worrying thing is the fact that Everton have got a chance of getting into the top four because they weren’t any better than Arsenal.

“At least Arsenal, at the start of the game, were pushing forward as if they have something to play for.

“Everton did absolutely nothing, they looked like they were the ones on the beach.

“Yes Arsenal were poor, but I am not sure where I stand when I think if this Everton side get into the top four, I am not sure it says too much about the Premier League to be honest.”

With Nicol’s former club Liverpool being held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Saturday, Everton, who sit in eight spot, are just two points behind their city rivals, who are sixth, and have a game in hand on them.