Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup (final)

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester City have named their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s EFL Cup final meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola has the Citizens on course to reclaim the Premier League title, while they are also still in the Champions League, having reached the semi-final stage.

Guardiola will want his side to lay their hands on the first piece of major silverware of the season today and Manchester City won the competition last term, seeing off Aston Villa.

Manchester City won the last meeting between the two clubs, 3-0, but lost 2-0 away at Tottenham in November; Spurs are now under a new manager in interim boss Ryan Mason.

Guardiola picks Zack Steffen in goal for the final, while as his full-backs he chooses Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo. In central defence, Ruben Dias partners Aymeric Laporte.

In midfield, Guardiola trusts in Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan, while also picked are Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden. Raheem Sterling also plays.

If Guardiola needs to try to influence the game through his substitutions then he has options, including Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Steffen, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Ederson, Ake, Jesus, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Torres, Mendy