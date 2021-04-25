Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup (final)

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Spurs are under the management of interim boss Ryan Mason and he started his spell in charge with a win over Southampton to boost confidence heading into this afternoon’s final.

Mason is aiming to lead Spurs to their first piece of silverware since 2008, but his side, who have been inconsistent this season, will start as underdogs against Manchester City.

Spurs have already beaten Manchester City once this season, but lost the last encounter between the two club’s 3-0; they have though won two of the last three meetings.

Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Spurs, while in defence Mason picks Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs. Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier are in central defence.

Tottenham will try to control midfield and select Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks, while Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura support Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

If the Spurs interim boss needs to try to influence the game through his substitutions then he has options, including Gareth Bale and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lo Celso, Moura, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Sanchez, Tanganga, Sissoko, Alli, Ndombele, Lamela, Bergwijn, Bale