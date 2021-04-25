Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has saluted Ezgjan Alioski for his ultra professional attitude despite potentially entering the end of his spell at Elland Road.

Alioski, a favourite of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa due to his committed and energetic displays, is closing in on the end of his contract at the club and has been linked with several sides.

The North Macedonia international could exit Elland Road soon, but Bielsa is still selecting him at left-back and Whelan is delighted with his professionalism.

He feels that Alioski is showing the respect that he has for his team-mates, manager, the fans and the club, by continuing to give his all.

“I just think he has been very professional in the way he is going about his business and leaving the door open for himself to move wherever that may be at the end of the season”, Whelan said following Leeds’ draw with Manchester United on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It just shows the respect that he has for his team-mates, for the manager, for the club, for the fans that he is putting in these kind of performances knowing that he may be leaving at the end of the season.”

Alioski has featured in 31 of Leeds’ 33 Premier League games so far this season, chipping in with two goals and a single assist.

At the age of 29, Alioski may view the next contract he signs in the game as his last bumper one and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football when the 2021/22 season kicks off.