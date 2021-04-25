Liverpool legend John Aldridge is hopeful that the upset caused by the Reds’ decision to join the Super League will inspire Fenway Sports Group to fund a transfer for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Merseyside-based club received a further blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Newcastle United on Saturday.

Liverpool had nine shots on target against the Magpies, but failed to take their chances and Anfield great Aldridge has insisted that the match highlighted the need for the club to replace Roberto Firmino with a top-quality goalscorer.

Aldridge named Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland as his choice to strengthen Liverpool’s attack in the summer, but admitted that he is unsure if the club can sign him without selling Mohammed Salah and with no Champions League football to offer.

The Liverpool legend went on to express his desire to see the upset caused by the decision to sign up for the Super League push Fenway Sports Group to fund the transfer of Haaland.

“I have said before that Firmino is no longer producing the goods to justify his place in the team“, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“If ever a game highlighted Liverpool’s desperation to sign a top-quality goalscorer, we saw it yesterday.

“Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland would be the player I would go after this summer, but we don’t know whether Liverpool could get close to paying for that transfer unless they sell Salah or one of their other big stars.

“Not being in the Champions League will be a big blow when it comes to attracting a player of the calibre of Haaland, but something needs to be done to get this team back on track.

“Maybe the upset caused by Liverpool’s decision to sign up for the horrible European Super League will inspire the owners to spend a bit of money this summer to breathe new life into this team, because that’s what is needed.“

Borussia Dortmund are said to want €150m to sanction a transfer to Haaland this summer and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will join the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for the Norwegian.