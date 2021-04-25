Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted he is desperate for his Gers side to shrug off the habit of losing vital cup ties after they were bundled out of the Scottish Cup by St Johnstone on penalties on Sunday night.

St Johnstone worked to frustrate Rangers in the cup tie at Ibrox and took the game to extra-time when the 90 minutes ended 0-0.

Rangers thought they had won it just three minutes from the end of extra time when James Tavernier headed home, but were stung in injury time when St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, up for a corner kick, headed in and took the tie to penalties.

The visitors, who have already won the Scottish League Cup this season, then ran out 4-2 winners in the shootout, with Tavernier and Kemar Roofe missing their spot-kicks.

Rangers now have to focus on the final three games of their Scottish Premiership campaign and while Gerrard insists he will lift the boys, he is determined to not feel down after another cup upset going forward.

“We will lift them and we will try to do as well as we can do in the final three games”, Gerrard said on Rangers TV post match.

“But the reality is this was the priority and it’s gone.

“I can’t think of anything different right now, but my job is to pick the lads up and get us going again.

“The reality is we need to improve moving forward.

“We need to be better in these situations in the cup and we need to stop getting stung because I don’t want to feel like this anymore.

“I want to feel like we did four weeks ago and that is on the back of people putting their bodies on the line, fighting and being consistent and basically being all in.

“Tonight we were all in for the final part of the game and unfortunately we’ve been stung.”

Rangers have secured the Scottish Premiership title, but have now had their dreams of a domestic double ended by St Johnstone, who are eyeing a cup double.