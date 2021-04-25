Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook is yet to find out how much money the Tractor Boys will give him to operate with in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Suffolk-based club currently sit eleventh in the League One table and are six points behind sixth-placed Blackpool, with another season in the third tier looking to be their destiny.

Ipswich are already planning for next season and Cook is hoping to build a team that can push for promotion to the Championship.

Cook is keen to bolster his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and the club have already been linked with players, including Feyenoord’s George Johnston.

However, the Tractor Boys are yet to inform Cook what his transfer budget will be for the summer, though the Englishman wants to make significant changes to his team.

The League One season comes to an end in May and the 54-year-old will want a proper idea of what his transfer budget will be before heading into the summer.

It remains to be seen if the Portman Road outfit will back Cook by handing him the budget needed to land his preferred transfer targets.

Cook is likely to look to bolster his attacking options with the Tractor Boys scoring just 41 times in 43 league games.

Ipswich will be hopeful that the former Wigan Athletic manager can lead them to promotion next season.