Former Manchester City forward Stephen Elliott feels it is an indisputable fact that Tottenham Hotspur would have had a better chance of winning the EFL Cup had they not sacked Jose Mourinho.

Spurs sacked Mourinho on Monday morning and appointed the inexperienced Ryan Mason as interim boss, also clearing out the Portuguese’s backroom staff and just six days from a major cup final.

Mason’s side offered little in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon as the Citizens dominated and ran out 1-0 winners thanks to an Aymeric Laporte goal.

Tottenham had just one shot on target and two shots on goal throughout the entire 90 minutes, and Elliott feels it is a fact that sacking Mourinho when they did damaged their EFL Cup hopes.

“Spurs would have had a better chance of wining today in a one off final with Jose in charge. Facts”, the former Manchester City man wrote on Twitter.

“Why they sacked him just before it is ludicrous.

“Spurs will not have a better chance of winning a trophy in a long time. Crazy.”

Tottenham signed up to the Super League just before they sacked Mourinho and it was suggested in some quarters that the Portuguese was unhappy with the club doing so and paid the price.

Spurs insist that results on the pitch cost Mourinho his job.