Former Premier League star Paul McGrath has stressed the need for Leeds United to back Marcelo Bielsa by signing three or four top quality players if they qualify for Europe.

The Yorkshire-based club are playing in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years, but have positioned themselves to finish in the top half of the table.

Leeds are not far off from seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a strong end to the season could yet see them qualify for Europe in the next campaign.

Former Premier League star McGrath has stressed the need for the Whites board to back Bielsa in the transfer market if they do qualify for Europe next season.

The Ireland great pointed out how Bielsa’s playing style is an exhausting one and went on to explain that Leeds will need three or four top quality players to maintain their standards if they are playing in Europe.

“The style Bielsa demands of the Leeds players is a hard-driving one as they keep going for every minute of every match“, McGrath wrote in his Sunday World column.

“Going out of the FA Cup in the third round was a help to Leeds as it gave them a few weekends in February without games.

“But if Leeds do make it to European action next season, then Bielsa’s board must back their man.

“He will need three of four more top quality players to allow his team to maintain their all-action style when playing in Europe on a Thursday.“

With the season nearing an end, it remains to be seen if Leeds can claw their way into the top seven of the league table.