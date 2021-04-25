Republic of Ireland legend Paul McGrath has lauded Patrick Bamford for how he rejected the chance to play for the Boys in Green and insisted that others who turn down the national side should learn from the Leeds United striker.

Bamford has been one of the standout performers for Leeds this season, but has yet to be able to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The 27-year-old, who has expressed his desire to represent the Three Lions at the European Championship in the summer, was previously offered the chance to play for Ireland.

Former Ireland managers Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy made attempts to convince Bamford to change his allegiance to the Boys in Green, but the striker admitted that he did not feel a connection to the country and rejected the opportunity.

Ireland legend McGrath has explained that Bamford rejected the Boys in Green in an honourable way and insisted that other players who turn the country down should do it like him.

“I like Bamford, I like his movement off the ball and the easy way he seems to get around the pitch“, McGrath wrote in his Sunday World column.

“And he refused to play for Ireland in an honourable way, saying that he did not feel Irish despite having the necessary relatives to allow him to don the Green.

“If you are going to refuse to play for Ireland do it that way, not in the manner others did.“

Current England internationals Michael Keane, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish were all eligible to play for Ireland before switching allegiance having represented the country at youth level.

Rice even featured for the Ireland senior team before changing his allegiance to England.