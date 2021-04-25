Paul McGrath has hailed Leeds winger Raphinha as a class act and explained that he is not surprised to see Manchester United and Liverpool interested in him.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player in Marcelo Bielsa’s team since joining from Ligue 1 club Rennes for about £17m last summer.

Raphinha’s performances for the Whites have not gone unnoticed, with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United credited with an interest in him.

Impressed with Raphinha’s debut campaign in England, former Red Devils star McGrath has explained that he is not surprised to see the Brazilian being linked with moves to Old Trafford and Anfield.

The Ireland great also hailed Raphinha as a class act and named the winger and Patrick Bamford as the two standout performers for Leeds this season.

“He [Bamford] and Raphinha have been outstanding for Leeds this season“, McGrath wrote in his Sunday World column.

“The Brazilian winger looks like a class act and I am not at all surprised to read about rumoured interest in Raphinha from both Manchester United and Liverpool.“

McGrath insisted that Leeds have the chance to make a profit on Raphinha this summer, but feels the Whites will be keen to keep him at Elland Road.

“Leeds could turn a quick profit on Raphinha, whom they bought from French club Rennes last summer“, the Ireland great added.

“But Leeds’ preference will be to keep their man.“

With the transfer window fast approaching, it remains to be seen if the Yorkshire-based club will be able to fend off interest in the 24-year-old and whether he might be attracted to a move or wants to stay at Elland Road.