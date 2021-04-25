Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Manchester United have selected their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

The Red Devils sit in second spot in the league standings and can cut the gap to leaders Manchester City to eight points if they win at Leeds today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thrashed Leeds 6-2 in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season and will now zero in on doing the double over their rivals this term.

The last fixture between the two clubs at Elland Road saw Manchester United run out 3-0 winners in a League Cup clash, thanks to a brace from Michael Owen and a goal from Ryan Giggs.

Solskjaer picks Dean Henderson in goal for Manchester United, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are selected as full-backs. In central defence, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are the pairing.

Manchester United have Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield, while Mason Greenwood and Daniel James start. Bruno Fernandes supports Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer can look towards his bench to make changes at any point within the 90 minutes and has a number of options, including Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba.

Manchester United Team vs Leeds United

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford

Substitutes: De Gea, Telles, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Cavani