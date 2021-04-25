Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to fierce rivals Manchester United at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men suffered a damaging 6-2 defeat in the earlier fixture between the two clubs this term and will be keen to take revenge today.

Leeds have now seen off any danger of relegation and are looking to finish as high as possible in the Premier League; they currently sit in tenth and are level on points with ninth placed Arsenal, with the Gunners having played a game more.

Skipper Liam Cooper is suspended for this afternoon’s game, while Rodrigo has a muscle issue. Raphinha continues to be absent.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds today, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski are full-backs. In central defence, Leeds field Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk.

Leeds will look for a big performance from Kalvin Phillips in midfield, while Stuart Dallas is also selected. Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts and Helder Costa all support lone striker Patrick Bamford.

If boss Marcelo Bielsa needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Sam Greenwood and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Manchester United

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Koch, Berardi, Shackletion, Klich, Summerville, Hernandez, Poveda, Greenwood