Southampton have not been contacted by others clubs to discuss the possibility of signing Jannik Vestergaard, who has been strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.

With three goals to his name from 24 Premier League appearances, Vestergaard has been one of Southampton’s standout performers this season.

However, the 28-year-old has a contract with the Saints running out next year and the club have not held talks with the player’s representatives over a new deal.

With Vestergaard’s future at St. Mary’s in the air, the Denmark international has been linked with moves to Tottenham, Juventus and Roma recently.

Despite Spurs, Juventus and Roma being credited with an interest in the defender, Southampton are yet to be contacted by other clubs to discuss the possibility of signing him.

However, with the transfer window yet to be open, Vestergaard could still be plying his trade elsewhere when the 2021/22 campaign starts.

It remains to be seen if Southampton will begin talks with the centre-back’s representatives and make an effort to retain his services beyond the summer.

Apart from Vestergaard, the Saints will also have to sort out the futures of Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ings, whose contracts with the club come to an end this summer and at the end of the next season.