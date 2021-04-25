Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted that he enjoyed keeping Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes quiet at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Going against expectations, Leeds and Manchester United played out a drab 0-0 draw at Elland Road in a battle of two organised and disciplined sides.

Phillips was influential in the middle of the park and was tasked with the job of marking Fernandes, who is Manchester United’s top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions.

The Leeds star enjoyed the midfield battle and admitted that making it hard for the top teams at Elland Road is exactly what the Whites want to do at home.

He was particularly happy to do his job in the middle of the park by keeping Fernandes quiet and on the periphery of the game with his tight marking of the Manchester United star.

The midfielder stressed that it was a fair result as both sides had half-chances at either end where they could have scored.

Phillips said on Sky Sports after the match: “This is what we are about, making it hard for teams to come here.

“I enjoyed the game having a battle in midfield.

“We man-mark every game. I tried to keep Bruno quiet. Thankfully he didn’t pop up with a goal so my job is done.

“We are more vulnerable if we don’t pick wide men up. It is the way we play.

“The attackers are used to the marking and pressing.

“There were chances at either end. They had chances from set-pieces. We had a couple at the end.

“A fair result I think.”

Leeds moved up to ninth in the league table above Arsenal with the point against Manchester United and are just three points off the 50-point mark.