Rangers loan star Joshua McPake has revealed that the Gers have been asking him to improve his end product, while picking up on small parts of his game during his time at Harrogate Town.

The 19-year-old joined English League Two club Harrogate on loan from Scottish Premiership side Rangers in January with a view to earning first team experience.

Though away on loan with Harrogate, the Gers have continued to be in regular contact with the Scotland Under-19 international, advising him on how to improve his game.

McPake has revealed that Rangers have been asking him to improve his end product, as well as advising him on other areas of his game that he should pick up on.

The teenager, who feels the improvement in pitches is helping him improve his game, explained that the Light Blues have aided him a lot during his stint with Harrogate so far.

“[Rangers] just kind of me give me small advice, probably on the end product kind of thing“, McPake told Harrogate Town TV.

“The final thing you do with the ball is always the last thing you get remembered [for] because that is just the way it goes.

“But, just small wee things to pick up on.

“Obviously the pitches are getting much better, so you can get the ball down and play a wee bit, so that kind of suits me a wee bit more, driving at people, committing bodies and stuff like that.

“They have definitely helped me and given me all advice when I’m down here.“

McPake has established as a regular starter for the Sulphurites since joining them in the winter, helping them move away from the relegation zone and confirm safety in League Two.