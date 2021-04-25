Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has conceded that his side failed to find that edge that could have won them the game at Leeds United on Sunday.

Entertainment was expected when Manchester United took to the pitch at Elland Road to face Leeds after they beat them 6-2 at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

With Leeds also committed to playing good football, a 0-0 draw was the last thing expected, but the two sides played out a stalemate in Yorkshire.

Maguire feels Manchester United controlled the game without hurting Leeds in the final third and admitted that their attacking players did nit get much joy against a solid Whites team.

The Manchester United captain insisted that his side were solid as well and believes both teams had the right approach despite the 0-0 scoreline.

The defender told Sky Sports after the game: “It was tight. We had control of the game without punishing them.

“We knew how they would play, our attacking players love a one v one but today it wasn’t to be.

“We kept them to a minimum, we were solid.

“We just couldn’t find that edge.

“The intensity was there, both teams were trying to play the right way.”

Manchester United remain second in the table but Manchester City now just need two more wins to seal the league title.