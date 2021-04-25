Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that the team have worked hard to make sure that they are playing consequential big games at the end of the season.

The Red Devils played out a 0-0 draw at Leeds United to only earn a point and that has left Manchester City needing two wins to win the Premier League title.

Solskjaer is keen to push Manchester City all the way and admits that the two dropped points at Leeds will not help as Manchester United need to win all their games to put pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Manchester United manager told the BBC: “We have to win every single game to put pressure on City.

“This is two points dropped that makes them very safe. But we push on.”

Manchester United will take on Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final before playing Liverpool at Old Trafford next Sunday.

Solskjaer is looking forward to the big week and insisted that the team have put in hard yards to make sure they are involved in big games towards the end of the season.

“We have two semis coming up and Liverpool in the middle.

“It was a difficult week last week but it is the business end of the season.

“You work so that every game matters.”

Manchester United now sit on 67 points in the Premier League, ten points behind leaders Manchester City.