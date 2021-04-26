Celtic are still chasing Eddie Howe to appoint him as their new manager despite the former Bournemouth boss stalling on a deal, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Hoops have been on the lookout for a new manager since parting ways with Neil Lennon in February and have zeroed in on Howe as their top option.

Howe, who has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth last summer, has held positive talks with Celtic supremo Dermot Desmond, but is yet to sign a contract.

The English tactician is keen to bring some of his Bournemouth backroom staff to Parkhead, but has to wait to see if the Cherries earn promotion into the Premier League first.

Despite Howe stalling on a deal with Celtic, the Hoops have remained patient and have shown no signs of turning to other candidates yet.

The 43-year-old remains the preferred candidate for the Bhoys, who are still chasing the manager to appoint him as their new boss ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Howe wants to bring Bournemouth coaches Stephen Purches and Stephen Weatherstone, as well as technical director Richard Hughes, to Celtic, but the Cherries earning promotion could hinder the plans.

Bournemouth earning promotion would see the Glasgow giants struggle to match the trio’s wages and agree possible compensation deals with the Cherries.