Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermaine Jenas has insisted that he expects the north London side to appoint a new face at the helm even if interim head coach Ryan Mason had succeeded in delivering them EFL Cup glory at the weekend against Manchester City.

Mason made 70 appearances during his tenure as a player on the books at Spurs. After Jose Mourinho was shown the door at Tottenham last week, Mason was given the reins of the north London outfit on an interim basis.

Former Tottenham man Jenas knows Mason from the time both spent at the club and described the 29-year-old as a fighter.

Despite Spurs coming up short in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City at the weekend, Jenas insisted that the defeat does not mean much for Mason’s chances of the top job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jenas believes that Mason would not have been appointed as permanent head coach at Tottenham even if he had guided Spurs to a win against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at the weekend.

“I know Ryan very well from my time at the club and he has been a fighter his whole life, firstly to prove he was good enough as a young player when he was not being given a chance, and then to recover from the serious head injury that ended his career at 26”, Jenas wrote in his column on the BBC Sport website.

“He won’t give up on Spurs’ season but, whatever happens there, this is all great experience to be managing at this level before he has even turned 30.”

“If the chance does come to take the job permanently, he will take it, of course, but I am expecting the club to go in a different direction.”

“I thought that before the Carabao Cup final, whether he won it or not.

“Knowing Ryan, what he will do is get the players all pulling in the same direction again, to try to get in that top four, and it won’t be his fault when they come up short.”

Mason will now look to guide his Tottenham side sitting in seventh place in the Premier League to a Champions League spot but he will have just five matches remaining to do so.