Noel Whelan has picked out Kalvin Phillips as the right man to succeed Liam Cooper as captain at Leeds United, should the centre-back lose his regular place in the starting eleven.

Cooper has been forced onto the sidelines for several spells this season owing to injury, illness and suspension.

Full-back Luke Ayling has stepped up to wear the armband whenever Cooper is not available, but ex-White Whelan sees a better candidate fit to be a long-term skipper at Elland Road in Marcelo Bielsa’s line-up.

Whelan is of the view that Phillips should succeed Cooper if and when the times comes, as he knows exactly what it means to be playing for Leeds, having also proved his leadership qualities on the pitch for his club and his country.

Asked who is his pick as Leeds captain would be if Cooper is not in the side Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the draw against Manchester United: “Kalvin.

“Yes [most Leeds fans would pick him as well], he is a leader, plays the game the right way, he is an England international now, he would be a captain and a leader for years, and years and years and years.

“And I think he knows exactly what it means to play for Leeds United and I think he would lead this club very, very well.”

Whelan went on to stress that there are no other players that deserve the armband more at Elland Road than Phillips, who leads by example on and off the pitch, having risen through the ranks at the club.

“Yes [Ayling could still take on the armband from Cooper on a permanent basis], but I just think the way he [Phillips] manages himself on the field on off the field, more to the point, what he does for the city, he loves the club, he has come through the ranks.

“There is no better fitting man to wear the armband than Kalvin in my opinion.”

Ayling has led Leeds in their last two league outings, with Cooper currently serving a three-match suspension, and is again expected to wear the armband when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.