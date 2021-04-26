Noel Whelan has expressed his infuriation over Helder Costa’s performance on the pitch for Leeds United, questioning the winger’s hunger to reach the high levels needed at Elland Road.

The Portuguese winger has been drafted in as cover for first choice duo Jack Harrison and Raphinha under Marcelo Bielsa this season, while also coming off the bench when called upon.

Costa started his third top flight game on the trot on Sunday in a goalless draw against Manchester United at Elland Road, replacing Raphinha in the starting eleven; the Brazilian is sidelined through injury.

Ex-Leeds star Whelan has insisted Costa infuriates him with his performances, in which he has displayed a lack of attacking intent or hunger to succeed.

Whelan further explained that Costa’s disappointing showings are not down to a lack of talent or skill and stressed he is yet to show that he wants to be playing top flight football in Leeds colours.

“Costa just infuriates me”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the stalemate.

“He infuriates me because I know he has got the ability.

“I know he has got the talent, just do not know if he wants it enough.

“That is the problem, I do not know if he wants to squeeze [out everything he has got].

“He is not physical, he is not physical at all [for the Premier League], no.

“And with that sort of pace I would be driving at players all day long, trying to test them, take them on, linking up play.

“I cannot figure him out.”

Costa left the field in the 72-minute mark after suffering a injury against the Red Devils and it remains to be seen whether he will play a part at the weekend when Leeds take on Brighton & Hove Albion in a top flight clash.