Noel Whelan has expressed his strong belief that Leeds United will be able to break the 55-points barrier in the Premier League this season, provided they continue to play to the level that they have been playing at against top teams in the league.

The Whites are currently ninth in the league standings with 46 points from 33 outings this season; 14 wins, 14 losses and five draws to their name

Leeds are determined to finish the current campaign as high as they can having strung together a six-game unbeaten streak in the league while going up against the likes of big names in Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Former Leeds star Nolan is confident Marcelo Bielsa’s men have what it takes to break the 55-point barrier in their remaining games of the season, provided they continue to build on the form they have displayed against top class opponents.

Whelan explained that Leeds now look more solid at the back and are capable of adding another feather to their cap by snatching ten odd points for their tally from their remaining five games of the campaign.

Asked whether he sees Leeds breaking the 55-point barrier with their remaining games, Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds after the draw against Manchester United: “Yes, I do.

“I think if we play to the capacity that we have been playing against these so-called bigger sides and the dirty half dozen here, I think we can.

“We have got Brighton coming up, we have got West Bromwich, [Tottenham Hotspur at home, Burnley away, Southampton away].

“Absolutely, I really do think we could do.

“I really think we could break the 55 [points] barrier and that would be incredible in our first season back in the Premier League.

“And the way we have gone about our business we just look more solid.

“I like the way we are defending right now and I am an attacker, I am all about the attacking game, but I am enjoying the solidness and the organisation, discipline that we are showing in these games at the minute.”

Leeds will play the first of their remaining five league games at the weekend when they take on Brighton at the Amex.