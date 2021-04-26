Rangers talent Josh McPake has admitted that spending time away on loan at Harrogate Town has not been easy, but explained that he is proud of himself for dealing with the challenges and growing stronger mentally.

The 19-year-old moved from Scotland to England to join League Two club Harrogate Town on loan until the end of the season in the winter transfer window.

While the Sulphirites are McPake’s third loan club, the move to the English fourth tier outfit has posed different challenges for the Scotland Under-19 international.

Reflecting on his time at Harrogate so far, McPake has admitted that the spell has not been easy, with the player forced to stay indoors and away from his family.

However, the Rangers starlet explained that he is proud of himself for how he has dealt with the challenges and built up his mental character before revealing that the stint has helped him learn a lot about himself.

“Well obviously because of Covid, I’ve not learned much about Harrogate, but hopefully in the next few weeks with everything [in the lockdown] coming down, I’ll be able to go out and see the place“, McPake told Harrogate Town TV.

“But, I think I’ve learned a lot about myself probably, first and foremost, because it is not easy, it is my first time living away from home and obviously Covid and being in a hotel and stuff.

“So it is not easy, but I feel like I’ve done [well].

“I’m pretty proud of myself to get through it and I’ve kind of just built up a mental character and I’ve learned a lot about myself.“

McPake has scored four goals from 23 League Two appearances so far for the Sulphirites.