Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott feels that the Black Cats seem to be lacking cohesiveness across the backline and thinks that goalkeeper Lee Burge has lost all his confidence.

Lee Johnson took over the reins from Phil Parkinson at the start of December and after some initial hiccups, helped the Black Cats put together an impressive run.

However, that run of form seems to have faded somewhat with the side being unable to register even a single win in the last six league matches.

While automatic promotion has now become almost improbable, the team’s defensive frailties are worrying Elliott going into the playoffs, as they eye taking that route to promotion.

According to the 37-year-old, goalkeeper Burge seems to have lost all his confidence and it is particularly worrying because defence has been Sunderland’s catalyst since Christmas.

“There seems to be no cohesiveness across the backline and Lee Burge seems to have lost all his confidence”, Elliott wrote in his column for the Sunderland Echo.

“This is especially worrying as that defensive strength was the catalyst for the team’s rise up the table after Christmas.”

Sunderland were guilty of conceding a late goal in the 3-3 draw against Accrington Stanley at the weekend and Elliott warned his former side that the playoffs are not guaranteed yet.

“Even after Sunderland’s third goal [against Accrington], which if we are totally honest was undeserved, that bad habit of not getting the job done arose again.

“The playoffs are not yet guaranteed but fortunately, I think the team have already done just enough to start thinking about them.”

Sunderland now prepare to face Blackpool on Tuesday, a team they could also meet in the playoffs.