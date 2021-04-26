Noel Whelan has insisted that if Leeds United are aspiring to push for a top six spot in the Premier League from next season onwards they need a natural left-back in their ranks to replace Ezgjan Alioski.

The North Macedonian’s future at Elland Road is under the scanner at the moment with him yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms at the club as his current deal is set to expire in the summer.

Alioski, a natural winger, has slotted into the left-back role for Leeds in the current campaign whenever Stuart Dallas is deployed in another position, registering 24 top flight starts so far this season.

Whelan insists that if Leeds are determined to push for a top six finish in the league next season, they must find a quality natural left-back to succeed Alioski at the club.

The ex-Leeds star stressed that Alisoksi has been a faithful servant for Leeds over the years showing heart and desire on the pitch but admitted he does not see him staying at Elland Road for another season.

“Yes, sometimes when you talk about choice of passes at times and decision making and sometimes that fails him, sometimes it just fails him and lets him down and those little decision-making things, when you think [whether that was the right choice]”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds on Sunday.

“Yes, we need a change, we need a natural full-back, we need better quality on this [left] side, if we are going to go and progress as a team and progress in the Premier League to be a force that is pushing for top six.

“Unfortunately look, you can never ever question his heart and desire, but he just cannot [do the job like a natural left-back].

“Unfortunately, I just think the love affair for both club and Alioski will be at an end this season.”

Leeds’ other recognised left-back Barry Douglas is currently playing on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers and he is also expected to leave the Yorkshire giants in the summer when his contract runs out.