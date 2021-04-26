Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed that despite disappointment in the EFL Cup final, he was glad fans were allowed in the stadium and will now focus his energies on the remaining Premier League games.

Spectators were allowed back into Wembley for the EFL Cup final, where Spurs lost to Manchester City by one goal to nil.

The defeat meant that despite being Tottenham’s second highest goalscorer, Kane’s tenure at the club has yet to reap a trophy.

Yesterday was tough to take we gave it our all but came up short. Can just focus on five massive games to go in the league. Brilliant to have had fans back in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/DyhIU7z21r — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 26, 2021

Kane admitted that the loss was tough to take but stressed he is now concentrating on the remaining league games of the season where Spurs are fighting for top four.

The star striker was also appreciative of the fans being allowed to attend the final on Sunday.

Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League, five points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Kane will be hoping he helps his team avoid no Champions League football for two seasons in a row, as Spurs target winning all their remaining matches.