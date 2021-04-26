Noel Whelan has revealed he would drop Liam Cooper as captain next season as Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk are the strongest centre-back pairing Leeds United have the moment.

Injuries and suspensions to centre-backs this season have seen Struijk handed his chance to make an impact and the young defender has not disappointed head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Dutchman has been playing alongside Diego Llorente, clocking up the full 90-minutes in each of the Whites’ last two Premier League outings as first choice Cooper is currently serving a suspension, with Bielsa having deployed the same partnership multiple times earlier this year.

Ex-Leeds star Whelan feels Struijk and Llorente are the strongest centre-back pairing the Argentine has at his disposal at the moment and should continue that partnership for next season as well.

“To me [out of all the centre-backs we have], I want Llorente and Struijk, that is my partnership for next season”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following a clean sheet against Manchester United.

“That is my strongest two in my opinion and Struijk is not letting me down

“Hence why you have got [Roberto] Martinez looking at him for Belgium.

“He sees a real centre-half in him and a real player there and I just see him getting better and better and better with every game and more confident.”

Whelan stressed that he would drop Cooper and Robin Koch to the bench as Leeds need to play their strongest eleven week in week out, which at the moment for him includes the pairing of Struijk and Llorente at the heart of defence.

“Yes, [I would drop Cooper and Koch to the bench to start Llorente and Struijk], there is no room for sentiment here.

“We are out there to play the strongest and at the minute when I look at Llorente and I look at Struijk, even before Liam Cooper came back into the fold, when Struijk should have really kept his place and even though Cooper did really well when he came back, I still think that is the strongest two.”

Cooper is sidelined for his team’s next league game against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend as well and Bielsa could yet again deploy Llorente and Struijk in the heart of the backline.