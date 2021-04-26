Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has indicated that Spurs’ players will start talking during the summer and reveal what was happening at the club during the reign of former manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was sacked by the club after a miserable run of form saw Spurs languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table and knocked out of the Europa League and the FA Cup.

The Portuguese spent just 17 months at the helm of the north London side.

Rumours of discontent among the players regarding Mourinho were swirling a short while before the boss’ sacking, with some players said to feel they were being treated unfavourably by their manager.

Jenas predicts that the when the season is over and the European Championship starts, the players will start revealing what the atmosphere was like under Mourinho and that it is up to the club’s owners to put into place damage control after a gruelling few months.

“There is more disruption to come, because the players will speak to the press a lot during the European Championship”, wrote Jenas in his column for BBC Sport.

“It is all going to come out about what was going on under Jose, who is happy and who wants to move on.

“All of that will play out over the summer.

“When it does, there are some big decisions to be made – and the owners have to get them right to restore some stability to the club after what has been a disastrous few months.”

Ryan Mason was appointed as interim head coach after Mourinho’s sacking and Spurs lost in the EFL Cup final in his second game in charge.

The final was Spurs’ chance to win a first trophy since lifting the EFL Cup in 2007/08, when Jenas was part of the squad.