Rangers head of academy goalkeeping Graeme Smith feels that academy graduate Robby McCrorie has done well in his previous loan spells, but must continue improving in those stints and must play regularly.

In spite of flourishing from the club’s youth academy, the 23-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Gers.

He has been out on multiple loan spells, with the current stint at Livingston being his fifth and the second successive one at the same club.

Smith insists that playing in the Scottish Premiership with Livingston has been a bigger challenge for McCrorie compared to those at Berwick Rangers and Queen of the South, and thinks that the goalkeeper has it within himself to try to force his way into the Rangers first team squad.

“Robby has performed well in his previous loans with Berwick Rangers and Queen of the South”, Smith said in an interview with rfpbc.org.

“He was tasked with a bigger challenge in the SPL with Livingston which is an unforgiving league for a goalkeeper.

“If he can attain a similar level of loan and performance when football resumes, then the next challenge for him will be to try and force his way into the first-team squad.

“He must remain patient and continue to improve on his previous few challenges to give himself the best opportunity to be successful.”

Steven Gerrard currently has two experienced goalkeepers at his disposal in the shape of Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, and it remains to be seen what pathway Rangers have planned for McCrorie.