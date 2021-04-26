Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that his side are in no position to stop Adam Armstrong from making the step up to the Premier League, with interest from West Ham United and Everton in the striker.

The 24-year-old joined Blackburn on a permanent transfer in 2018 after multiple loan spells during his time at Newcastle United, where he started his playing career.

Armstrong has racked up 24 goals in 38 appearances for Blackburn in the Championship so far this season and has been amongst the top scorers in the division.

The former Newcastle youth star’s performances have caught the eye of top flight clubs in the likes of Everton and West Ham, and Blackburn could be tested with summer offers.

Armstrong will move to the final year of his contract at Blackburn this summer and Mowbray believes that his side will be unable to stop him if he has ambitions of playing in the Premier League next season.

Mowbray further insisted that it would be in Armstrong’s best interest to continue playing for Blackburn rather than moving to a top flight club where the striker might have to settle for fewer opportunities.

“If, in his stomach, he wants to go and play in the Premier League and he wants to do it now, we’re not really in a position, financially, to stop that”, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“My advice to Adam, when I’ve been sitting down and chatting to him, would be that there’s growth for him here.

“He has to ask himself; ‘is he going to start in the Premier League, play all 38 games and score 20 goals in the Premier League, now?’, I would suggest, maybe not.

“My suggestion would be that he should stay here, sign a good contract, enjoy playing every week, score another 25-30 goals and keep learning the game.

“He’s still a young lad and it’s not as if his career is running away from him and the time’s winding down.”

After scoring his second hat-trick of this season against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Armstrong will look to help Blackburn finish the campaign on a strong note before deciding on his future at Ewood Park.