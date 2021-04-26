Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has indicated that Sunderland is a superb game to have in which to bounce back from defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

Back-to-back losses against Rochdale and Shrewsbury have put pressure on the playoff contenders as the regular season approaches its end.

They are still within the top six but only lead seventh-placed Portsmouth on goal difference with a game in hand, ahead of facing Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Now as they head to the Stadium of Light for their 43rd game of the season, Critchley is optimistic as he feels there is no better game to have in which to bounce back and return to form.

“Sunderland won’t be easy at all because they’re a very good team”, Critchley was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette.

“But what a good game to bounce back in, if we can at all.

“That’s a good challenge and I’m really looking forward to that game.”

Blackpool’s opponents Sunderland are almost out of the race for automatic promotion, having fallen nine points behind second-placed Peterborough United with three games to play.

Just a point from their next three games will take Peterborough to the Championship next season, forcing the Black Cats to rest their hopes on the playoffs.