Serie A giants AC Milan are yet to work out an agreement with Lille for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeping target Mike Maignan.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is expected to leave Lille at the end of the season with several top clubs believed to be interested in securing his services between the sticks.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him as the potential long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

But there are suggestions that AC Milan have stolen a march on his other suitors and are said to have worked out personal terms on a contract with Maignan.

There are claims in Italy that a deal with Lille has also been worked out, but according to Eurosport France, no agreement is in place between the two clubs.

Lille are demanding a fee of €18m before agreeing to let the goalkeeper go in the summer transfer window.

And so far, the Rossoneri are yet to meet the asking price of the French club as talks continue in the background.

AC Milan have identified Maignan as the replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma, in the event he leaves the Serie A giants on a free transfer in the summer.

A move to Italy is still believed to be on the cards for the Frenchman but for the moment no deal is still in place for him to move to the San Siro and it remains to be seen if Spurs jump into the chase with a solid offer.