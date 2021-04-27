Brendan Rodgers is not interested in the Tottenham Hotspur job, but he is unlikely to get a new contract from Leicester City for his performance this season, according to Eurosport.

Tottenham are looking for a new manager after sacking Jose Mourinho earlier this month and want to wait until the end of the season to make an appointment.

Ryan Mason is in charge on an interim basis and the north London club are believed to be prepared to take their time before zeroing in on a new manager.

Rodgers has been touted as one of the contenders and many believe he could be the perfect fit for Tottenham.

But it has been claimed that the Leicester boss is not interested in the vacant managerial post at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He is happy at Leicester and is prepared to carry forward the good work he has been doing at the King Power Stadium.

But Rodgers is unlikely to be rewarded with a new contract at Leicester even if they qualify for the Champions League this season.

With an FA Cup final also on the horizon, there were suggestions that he could earn a pay rise at Leicester.

But his current contract already makes him one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League at the moment.

It is likely to be tricky for Leicester to offer him a new bumper contract as he already earns £10m-a-year on his current deal.