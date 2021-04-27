New Ipswich Town co-owner Brett Johnson has admitted he is impressed with the job that Andrea Radrizzani has done at Leeds United.

Italian businessman Radrizzani bought 50 per cent of Leeds United from countryman Massimo Cellino and then increased his shareholding to 100 per cent.

Radrizzani oversaw the club’s appointment of Marcelo Bielsa, a significant appointment that bore fruit as Leeds managed to win the Championship last year and secured the Whites’ Premier League status this term.

And new Ipswich co-owner Johnson is a fan of the job he has done at Leeds.

“You can’t fail to be impressed by what Andrea [Radrizzani] has done at Leeds”, Johnson was quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star.

Johnson also noted Barnsley’s biggest shareholder Chien Lee and the co-owner of Danish side Jordan Gardner as investors he feels have done a good job.

“I’m impressed by Barnsley and what Chien Lee has done there.

“This is not in England, but I’m very impressed by what Jordan [Gardner] has done in Denmark with Helsingor.

“That club is a perfect example of one punching above its weight.”

Ipswich are set for another season in League One and Johnson will be hoping the recently appointed Paul Cook can help drive the Tractor Boys to promotion.