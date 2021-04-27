Michael Ball has expressed delight at seeing Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford back to his best following a shaky start to the season and is of the view that Carlo Ancelotti managed the player’s situation in the right way.

The Toffees custodian had a tough start to the current Premier League campaign, coming under a lot of scrutiny following a series of high-profile mistakes in between the sticks.

Ancelotti backed Pickford throughout his difficult spell this season, while giving him some breathing space by playing deputy Robin Olsen at times.

Pickford registered his seventh top flight clean sheet on Friday when Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 and former Toffees star Ball is delighted with the custodian’s performance that earned his team a much needed three points.

Ball feels Pickford is switched on at the moment, back to playing at his best and stressed the credit goes to boss Ancelotti, who handled the player’s situation well, giving him time to refocus.

“It’s been brilliant to see Jordan Pickford back to his best including last Friday’s win over Arsenal”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He got man-of-the-match from a couple of outlets and rightly so.

“He was switched on, and we know he’s been guilty in the past of switching off and making errors. That happens with goalkeepers.

“But you’ve got to remember what he’s gone through this season.

“He made a rash challenge, and everyone came out of the woodwork to give him a lot of stick.

“No matter how mature or old you are, that will affect you one way or another.

“Carlo Ancelotti has tried to protect him and he’s probably done the right thing at times, getting him out of the squad and letting things die down to make sure he’s ready.”

Everton are set to host Aston Villa at the weekend in the top fight and will be determined to add another three points to their kitty as they continue their quest to clinch a European spot finish this season.