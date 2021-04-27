Michael Ball has lauded Carlo Ancelotti for getting the best out of the players he inherited from former manager Marco Silva at Goodison Park, with several of the Italian’s summer signings missing chunks of the current campaign.

Ancelotti succeeded Silva at Goodison Park in December 2019 and has managed to take Everton from a relegation threatened side to European spot challengers in his first full season in charge.

The Italian made no fewer than six new signings during his first summer transfer window at Everton, roping in the likes of James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey, with all of them playing key roles for the Toffees this season.

However, James, Allan and Doucoure have all missed chunks of the current campaign owing to illness and injury and Ancelotti had to resort to players he inherited from Silva, with the likes of Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane all stepping up their game, which according to former Everton star Ball has been key to the club’s performances this season.

Ball stressed that Ancelotti has got the best out of his charges, challenging them to give their all and ensure Everton finish the current Premier League campaign inside the European spots.

“Europa League has to be the minimum target, that’s why Carlo has come to the club.

“Our expectation as fans has risen because of Carlo coming to the club”, Ball wrote in Liverpool Echo column.

“And he’s had to put out a side this season the majority of the time without his signings. James Rodriguez has missed a lot of games, Allan has missed a lot of games, Abdoulaye Doucoure is now out.

“He’s using the squad he inherited and is getting the best out of them at times and that’s great to see.

“We’ve had great highs and difficult lows this season, and Carlo has challenged the players with a realistic task.”

Everton currently sit eighth in the league table, just two points adrift of the top six with a game in hand and now have six games left in the season to ensure Goodison Park will host European games under the floodlights next term.