Former Everton assistant manager Erwin Koeman believes the club’s transfer policy did not make it easy for Davy Klaassen to settle at Goodison Park.

Klaassen had a forgettable spell at Everton after he joined the club in a big money move in the summer of 2017 under the tutelage of Ronald Koeman.

But the Dutchman struggled to make an impact at Everton and he eventually left the club for Werder Bremen just a year later before returning to Ajax last summer.

Koeman feels Klaassen was already fighting a battle at Everton as he did not have a top striker to play off with him in the Toffees side after Romelu Lukaku left for Manchester United in 2017.

He also believes the midfielder was always going to take time to settle down in a new league, but Everton’s decision to sign Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson in the same summer also did not help.

The former Everton assistant manager told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “Romelu Lukaku had just left.

“Everton lost power and a scoring drive. The absence of a strong, scoring striker did not help Klaassen as a box-to-box player.

“Ronald was also crazy about Klaassen.

“He came into a new environment for the first time where the difference in speed and strength was much greater than what Klaassen was used to in the Eredivisie.

“The fact that he didn’t score in pre-season didn’t help him either because Everton signed competition for him in Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

“They didn’t make it any easier.”

Klaassen has 22 international caps to his name for the Netherlands and has again established himself as a key player at Ajax.