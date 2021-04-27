Former Manchester United star Garth Crooks has hailed Kalvin Phillips’ performance against the Red Devils and admits the Leeds United midfielder frustrated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side continued their fine run of form with a 0-0 draw against second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Whites restricted Solskjaer’s side to four shots on target to earn a point and take their unbeaten run in the league to six games, which includes a win against Manchester City and draws against Chelsea and Liverpool.

Reflecting on the game, former Manchester United star Crooks has revealed that he was impressed with how Leeds midfielder Phillips fared against Fernandes.

Crooks explained that Phillips relished his battle against the Portugal international and also frustrated the life out of the Red Devils, but insisted that he would have struggled if Paul Pogba started alongside Fernandes.

“My interest tended to centre on the contest in midfield between Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Leeds United’s Phillips“, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“I’ve mentioned Phillips before in my team of the week and rate him very highly.

“His performance against Fernandes was impressive.

“The England midfielder not only relished the battle with the Portuguese star but frustrated the life out of United.

“Fortunately for Leeds, Manchester United didn’t start with Fernandes and Paul Pogba, had they done so Phillips might have had his work cut out.“

Leeds currently sit ninth in the league table with 47 points and will be looking to use their six-game unbeaten run to push to qualify for Europe as they head into the final five matches of the season.