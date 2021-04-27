Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted it is horrible to see the Reds attackers playing without the belief that they can score in games.

Liverpool drew with Newcastle United at the weekend, dropping points again due to their inability to make their dominance in the game count.

The Reds registered 22 shots on goal in the game, but were only able to score once, with both Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane missing key chances.

According to Aldridge, Liverpool’s forwards are lacking a killer instinct and it is hindering the Reds’ ability to finish games off.

The Reds legend, who regularly hit the back of the net when he played for the club, admits that it is horrible to see the attackers playing without belief.

“Since the 7-0 game against Crystal Palace, Liverpool have just not been at it at all in the final third”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“The defence has been OK in the most part with some clean sheets, so you can’t be overly critical there, but they can’t kill teams off.

“From my point of view as a former striker, there is no real belief in the forwards and it is horrible to see.

“Mane and Firmino are well off it and Jota, OK, he didn’t have a great game against Newcastle, but he always looked like making something happen with his energy and work-rate.

“For me, he has to play every game now because he is getting chances that others aren’t.”

Liverpool are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth placed Chelsea with five games to go.

The champions have scored 55 goals so far in the league this term, while last season they hit the back of the net 85 times.