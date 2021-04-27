RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann did not consider taking charge as the Tottenham Hotspur boss before agreeing to join Bayern Munich, despite being linked with the Premier League club.

Bayern Munich have announced that Nagelsmann will take charge as their new coach when Hansi Flick resigns from the club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old was heavy linked with being appointed at the helm of Tottenham before he agreed to a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

Tottenham, who are on the lookout for a new manager to replace Jose Mourinho, viewed the German tactician as an ideal candidate to over the reins at the club.

However, the former Hoffenheim boss never considered the north London outfit as a genuine option, according to German outlet Transfermarkt.

It is said that Nagelsmann did not consider taking the Spurs job and preferred staying at RB Leipzig if a deal with Bayern Munich could not be agreed.

The German champions are claimed to have agreed to pay RB Leipzig a fee of €20m plus bonuses to acquire the highly-rated tactician’s services.

With Nagelsmann no longer an option, it remains to be seen who Tottenham will turn to next as they look to replace Mourinho.