John Aldridge has expressed his strong belief that Liverpool will still be able to attract top-class players in the summer even if they miss out on Champions League football, with the presence of Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, four points adrift of the top four with serious doubts being cast over their chances of clinching a Champions League spot.

With the possibility of missing out on Champions League football looming large, it has been a topic of discussion among the Liverpool faithful on how that would affect the club’s plans in the summer transfer window and Reds legend Aldridge has weighed in with his opinion.

The former hitman insists that the Merseyside giants will still be able to attract top talents to Anfield even if they miss out on Champions league football for next season as the presence of a top manager at the helm in Klopp would still remain a big draw.

Aldridge added that new strikers and a centre-back should be Liverpool’s top targets from the transfer talent pool and is confident the club will be able to snap up their targets even if they have to play in the Europa League next season.

“They have still got some fantastic players and it is a really good squad, but Jurgen needs to be able to spend this summer”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column

“Liverpool need three top players and they can still attract them whether or not they are in the Champions League next season, I don’t care what anyone says about that.

“Even if they are in the Europa League, the size of the club can sustain that worldwide and they will be able to attract some of the best around with this manager.

“The club has about £100m worth of players who they can cash in on now.

“And Liverpool need a big signing there up front and they need one at the back too.”

Liverpool were only able to bag one point against Newcastle United in the league at the weekend having played out a 1-1 draw, a second draw on the trot and now have five games remaining in the season to claw their way into the top four.