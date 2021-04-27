Dominic Matteo believes that Marcelo Bielsa will be plotting how to return Leeds United to European football next season as he seeks to build on this term.

Leeds currently sit inside the top ten in the Premier League table following an impressive campaign which has kept them out of the relegation scrap.

Former Whites defender Matteo thinks a Europa League place is beyond Leeds this season, but he has no doubt Bielsa will be thinking about how to qualify next term.

He stressed that Bielsa has the mentality needed to look to keep improving and feels the players need to be on board with the Argentine.

“It looks like a Europa League slot might be too much of an ask this season but as a club you’ve got to be looking at the following season and what we can improve on”, Matteo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“As a Leeds player, you have to be thinking we need to finish higher next season.

“Bielsa will be thinking what’s the next step and how do we get this club into Europe.

“I know it’s early days but a manager like Bielsa will be thinking what’s next.

“He’ll want to finish higher and you’ve got to have that mentality.”

Leeds have picked up 47 points from their 33 games in the Premier League this season, one more point than established powerhouses Arsenal.