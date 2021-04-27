Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland has lauded Nathan Patterson for setting a great example for all the academy starlets at Rangers as he has been able to make the leap to the senior squad through the pathways the club set up for him.

Patterson has registered 14 appearances for Rangers across all competitions so far this season, earning plaudits for his displays in the Europa League and the Old Firm clashes against Celtic.

The Rangers academy led by Mulholland, through programmes like the Best v Best games and the European games programme are nurturing the next generation of promising talents, who aspire to one day play in the Gers senior team.

Mulholland lauded Patterson for setting a great example for the young footballers in the academy to look up to, having earned a spot in the senior team by making the most out of the pathways set by the club as part of a five to six-year player development project.

Patterson has done a fantastic job with the opportunities that have been handed to him by boss Steven Gerrard, according to Mulholland, and he believes Rangers’ academy programmes are the cornerstone of his success.

Asked how pleasing is it to see Patterson playing first team football having earned his spot under Gerrard straight from the academy, Mulholland told Rangers TV: “Yes, so Nathan has been fantastic for us this year.

“Again, we started the project five, six, years ago to get a level of player that we felt could go and compete in the Europa League, could go and compete in Old Firm games.

“And if you go and look at Nathan in the last 16 of the Europa League, if you look at him in the Old Firm game, it’s a great example for all the young players in here of what we’re trying to achieve.

“The best v best games programme, the European games programme that we did have set Nathan up for that.”

With James Tavernier back in the first team fold, it remains to be seen what kind of a role Patterson will play under Gerrard for the remainder of the season.