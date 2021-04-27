Everton full-back Lucas Digne has revealed that focusing on defence has been key to his side’s recent success, as they push to play in Europe next term.

The Toffees sit in eighth place in the Premier League with 52 points and have a game in hand over the other contenders vying for a place in the top four.

After Everton’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on Friday, the Toffees defence have now contributed to keeping four clean sheets in their last five away games in the Premier League.

And Digne has revealed the effort that the Toffees have put into defending this season and insisted that it has paid off for them.

The 27-year-old stated that focusing on defence is his primary objective for the Toffees, which was evident in his performance against the Gunners as Digne succeeded in completing six successful tackles, twice as many as any other player on the pitch.

“The first part of my job is to keep the clean sheet and defend well and after if I can help the team offensively, I will”, Digne told Everton TV.

“The first thing is to defend well.

“We are working on this and that work is paying off every time.

“The team improved a lot this season and I hope we will reach something at the end.”

With six league games remaining for the Toffees, Digne will look to help his side in their chase for European qualification.