Morten Spencer has expressed his delight after putting pen to paper to a professional contract with Leeds United and has vowed to continue his hard work.

Spencer has impressed Leeds with his development in the youth ranks and the professional deal he has signed at Elland Road will run until the summer of 2023.

This season, Spencer has made eleven appearances for the Under-18s, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Over the moon to have signed my first professional contract @LUFC.

Spencer is understandably ecstatic at having signed his first professional contract of his career and has vowed to keep working hard and keep going in the same vein moving forward.

“Hard work continues.”

The youngster usually plays on the left wing but has also played in a more central role as well as on the right wing for the Whites.

Spencer has represented both Norway and England at youth levels, and will aim to kick on with his development at Thorp Arch over the coming months.