Former Inverness midfielder Danny Williams has described Celtic star Ryan Christie as the best player he has ever played with and insisted the Scotsman is on the level of Leicester City’s James Maddison.

The Celtic man has registered four goals and ten assists in the Scottish Premiership this season, despite the Bhoys’ struggles.

Christie’s contract at Parkhead has just another year to run and Celtic may be tested with offers in the summer, which could put the club in a difficult position if he has not penned an extension.

Williams believes that his former Inverness team-mate Christie is the best player that he has ever played with and insisted that he would adapt to the Premier League in the same fashion as Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong have done.

The former Dundee United winger even compared his former team-mate to Leicester City playmaker Maddison and stated that Christie is on the same level as the Foxes number ten.

“Players ask who the best you’ve played with is and I always say Ryan”, Williams told the Daily Record.

“I reckon he could easily play in the Premier League. I look at players like James Maddison, who played in Scotland and is now in the Premier League, and I don’t think there’s any difference.

“He’s easily at that level. I played against the likes of John McGinn and Stuart Armstrong.

“They are top players as well and you see how well they have done in England.

“Ryan is every bit as good, if not better.

“There is the challenge of the Premier League, which might appeal to him.

With reported interest in Christie from a whole host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, it remains to be seen if he will remain at Parkhead beyond this season.